Magic in the dark: The fantastical worlds of Lightwire Theater Part dance, part puppetry, and part electroluminescent wiring, Lightwire Theater creates evocative stage shows featuring dinosaurs, mythic heroes and fairy tale creatures. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Ian and Eleanor Carney, the husband-and-wife co-founders of the New Orleans-based company, about their imaginative blend of artistry and technology.