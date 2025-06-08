Broadway's longest-running hit … on the softball field When they're not plying the boards, Broadway and off-Broadway actors (along with stagehands, musicians and ushers) show their less-used talents in New York City's Central Park, by playing softball in the Broadway Show League. As stars like George Clooney (Team "Good Night and Good Luck") take to the field, correspondent Faith Salie talks with some of the competitors, including actors Nick Jonas ("The Last Five Years") and Apollo Levine ("MJ: The Musical") and costume dresser Jessica Vaughan ("Wicked"), about this hit of a Broadway production.