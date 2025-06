"Sunday Morning" looks ahead to Broadway's biggest night. Don't miss the 78th annual Tony Awards broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ June 8.

2025 Tony Awards preview "Sunday Morning" looks ahead to Broadway's biggest night. Don't miss the 78th annual Tony Awards broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ June 8.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On