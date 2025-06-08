From celebrating Juneteenth to the erasure of Black history: Charles M. Blow on America today Political analyst and former New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow says that pluralism and racial justice have been demoted in the months since President Trump re-took office, as his administration has moved to purge the government (and much of society) of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Blow looks at the "sad new reality" in which America's raging culture wars have targeted our youngest national holiday.