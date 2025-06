It's a living: Earning patronage on Patreon Many creators on social media have a hard time making money from their work. Today, 12 years after the introduction of Patreon, the company says it's a source of regular income for more than 300,000 creators. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Patreon co-founder Jack Conte, and with podcasters and artists who gain income from subscribing patrons paying as little as $5 a month.