The Doobie Brothers on songwriting This week, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons – founding and current members of the Doobie Brothers – will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. As the band embarks on a summer tour, correspondent Jim Axelrod talked with them, and with fellow Doobie Brother John McFee, about reuniting on their 16th studio album, "Walk This Road"; and how the magic of songwriting has shaped the sound of the Doobie Brothers for more than half a century.