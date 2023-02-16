This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 19)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: A stake in success: Boosting profits via employee ownership

All 800 workers at an Illinois factory received an average payout of about $175,000 when their company sold, because they had been made part-owners. It's part of a new business model to tackle wealth inequality, and it's coming from an unlikely force: private equity, which has long had a reputation for layoffs and cost-cutting. National Public Radio's Allison Aubrey talks with workers about their big payday; and with an executive at private equity firm KKR, who believes ownership can increase employee loyalty and boost profits.

For more info:



WORLD: The war in Ukraine begins its second year at a standstill

The first year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a debacle for Vladimir Putin. But despite Russians killed or wounded numbering as many as 200,000, Putin will fight on – while Ukrainian forces use up munitions as fast as Western countries can supply them. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, about the prospects of a Ukrainian offensive this spring, and of Moscow's ability to maintain its costly war.

For more info:



WORLD: Life in Ukraine after a year of war

When Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the war created 8 million refugees. Yet, even as every part of the country is within range of a Russian missile attack, those who haven't fled are trying to carry on with life as normal. Correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports.



U.S.: The Washington Monument: Honoring "an idea as much as a man"

In our nation's capital one monument stands above them all: the Washington Monument, the 555-foot-tall marble obelisk whose cornerstone was laid 175 years ago this year. The monument is one of the few in Washington that doesn't prominently feature an image of the person it honors, but it wasn't initially designed that way. Correspondent Faith Salie examines the twisty tale of the construction of this simple, straightforward spire, and how it ended up the perfect expression of what our first president was, and still is, in the minds of the American people.

For more info:

A scene from "All Quiet on the Western Front." Reiner Bajo/Netflix

MOVIES: "All Quiet on the Western Front": Remaking the anti-war classic

"All Quiet on the Western Front," written by World War I veteran Erich Maria Remarque and previously filmed twice, has been remade in a new German production nominated for nine Academy Awards, including best picture. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with director Edward Berger and actor Felix Kammerer about the story's timeless message, and how, sadly, history's lessons are often not learned.

To watch a trailer for "All Quiet on the Western Front" click on the video player below:

For more info:



PASSAGE: Raquel Welch

PASSAGE: "Sunday Morning" art director Bob Pook



Actor Liev Schreiber. CBS News

PHILANTHROPY: Liev Schreiber on becoming an advocate for Ukraine aid

Watching the trauma of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, actor Liev Schreiber's desire to help led him to co-found Blue Check Ukraine, which vets and raises funds for NGOs providing aid on the ground. Schreiber talked with CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa about his Ukrainian roots, and his desire to do something to help people caught in a humanitarian crisis.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Foster care



Oscar-nominated actor Jud Hirsch, right, with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, on the Coney Island Boardwalk. CBS News

MOVIES: Judd Hirsch on "This thing called acting"

After nearly 60 years on TV, stage and in films, Emmy- and Tony-winning actor Judd Hirsch has perfected the art of turning the Everyman into someone extraordinary. The kid from New York who starred in "Taxi" has now, at 87, earned his second Oscar nomination, for Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." Hirsch talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about bringing his own past, and a childlike fascination, to the role.

To watch a trailer for "The Fabelmans" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"The Fabelmans" now playing in theaters and available on VOD

Composer Henry Mancini c. 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

MUSIC: A tribute to Henry Mancini

Composer Henry Mancini (1924-1994) became famous for his hit theme from the TV detective series "Peter Gunn," and his music for such movies as "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Days of Wine and Roses," and "The Pink Panther." Now, former colleagues, including John Williams and Quincy Jones, are collaborating on an upcoming tribute album featuring some of Mancini's most memorable tunes. Correspondent Tracy Smith visited the recording studio, and talked with Williams, Jones, music producer Gregg Field, and Mancini's daughters, Felice and Monica, about honoring a Hollywood legend.

For more info:

In Venice, correspondent Seth Doane checks out some of the styles at mask maker Davide Belloni's shop, Ca Macana. CBS News

WORLD: The art of Venetian masks

It's a tradition in Venice that dates back hundreds of years, and extends far beyond Carnival celebrations and the countdown to Lent. Correspondent Seth Doane looks at the history of imaginative masks in Venice, where the only mask mandate is, the more extravagant, the better.

For more info:

Ca Macana mask makers, Venice



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:





"HERE COMES THE SUN": Pamela Anderson, and marbles (Video)

Actor Pamela Anderson sits down with Jim Axelrod to discuss her new memoir "Love, Pamela," and the new Netflix documentary "Pamela, a love story." Then, Luke Burbank travels to the Standing Stone State Park in Tennessee to attend the Rolley Hole Marbles National Championship.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!