Here Comes the Sun: Pamela Anderson and the Rolley Hole Marbles National Championship Actor Pamela Anderson sits down with Jim Axelrod to discuss her new memoir, “Love, Pamela,” and the new Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a love story.” Then, Luke Burbank travels to the Standing Stone State Park in Tennessee to attend the Rolley Hole Marbles National Championship. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”