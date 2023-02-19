Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/19

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Allison Aubrey looks at how one private equity firm has introduced a new model of employee ownership. Plus: David Martin and Charlie D’Agata report on the war in Ukraine as it enters its second year; Mark Phillips talks with the director and star of “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Tracy Smith listens in as some big names record a tribute album of music by Henry Mancini; Ben Mankiewicz talks with Oscar-nominee Judd Hirsch of “The Fabelmans”; Robert Costa finds out how Liev Schreiber is helping raise humanitarian aid for Ukraine; Faith Salie looks at how the Washington Monument was constructed; and Seth Doane checks out a Venetian tradition: colorful masks at Carnival.
