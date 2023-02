Judd Hirsch on “The Fabelmans” After nearly 60 years on TV, stage and in films, Emmy- and Tony-winning actor Judd Hirsch has perfected the art of turning the Everyman into someone extraordinary. The kid from New York who starred in "Taxi" has now, at 87, earned his second Oscar nomination, for Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." Hirsch talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about bringing his own past, and a childlike fascination, to the role.