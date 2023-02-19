A new model: Private equity and employee ownership All 800 workers at an Illinois factory received an average payout of about $175,000 when their company sold, because they had been made part-owners. It's part of a new business model to tackle wealth inequality, and it's coming from an unlikely force: private equity, which has long had a reputation for layoffs and cost-cutting. National Public Radio's Allison Aubrey talks with workers about their big payday; and with an executive at private equity firm KKR, who believes ownership can increase employee loyalty and boost profits.