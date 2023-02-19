A tribute to composer Henry Mancini Composer Henry Mancini (1924-1994) became famous for his hit theme from the TV detective series "Peter Gunn," and his music for such movies as "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Days of Wine and Roses," and "The Pink Panther." Now, former colleagues, including John Williams and Quincy Jones, are collaborating on an upcoming tribute album featuring some of Mancini's most memorable tunes. Correspondent Tracy Smith visited the recording studio, and talked with Williams, Jones, music producer Gregg Field, and Mancini's daughters, Felice and Monica, about honoring a Hollywood legend.