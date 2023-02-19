Standstill: War in Ukraine enters its second year The first year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a debacle for Vladimir Putin. But despite Russians killed or wounded numbering as many as 200,000, Putin will fight on – while Ukrainian forces use up munitions as fast as Western countries can supply them. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, about the prospects of a Ukrainian offensive this spring, and of Moscow's ability to maintain its costly war. [Warning: Graphic images of war violence.]