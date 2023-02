Building the Washington Monument In our nation's capital one monument stands above them all: the Washington Monument, the 555-foot-tall marble obelisk whose cornerstone was laid 175 years ago this year. Correspondent Faith Salie examines the twisty tale of the construction of this simple, straightforward spire, its changing design, and how it ended up the perfect expression of what our first president was, and still is, in the minds of the American people.