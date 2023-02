"All Quiet on the Western Front": Remaking the anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front," written by World War I veteran Erich Maria Remarque and previously filmed twice, has been remade in a new German production nominated for nine Academy Awards, including best picture. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with director Edward Berger and actor Felix Kammerer about the story's timeless message, and how, sadly, history's lessons are often not learned.