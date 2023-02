John Williams records Henry Mancini’s “Peter Gunn” For an upcoming tribute album honoring famed composer Henry Mancini, some of his past colleagues and fans, including John Williams, Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock and Arturo Sandoval, recently got together to record some of Mancini’s biggest hits. Last October this all-star group re-recorded the iconic “Theme from Peter Gunn,” including Williams, who actually played piano on the original recording back in 1958. “CBS Sunday Morning” got to watch.