Rex Heuermann, alleged Long Island serial killer, due in court as prosecutors promise major development

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is due back in court on Long Island Tuesday morning, and prosecutors are promising a major development in the case.

The hearing is set to begin after 9:30 a.m. A press conference is expected at the Suffolk County DA's office shortly after. We will bring that news conference to you live on CBS News New York.

The judge has previously indicated he wanted to set a trial date at today's hearing.

Heuermann's last court appearance was back in October.

Heuermann accused of killing 6 women, so far

Heuermann, 61, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of six women between 1993 and 2011. The remains of 11 people were discovered around Gilgo Beach during that period, and investigators believe Heuermann may be linked to other killings. The Suffolk County DA has said there could be future indictments.

Four of the victims had their bodies disposed of near Gilgo Beach. Two others were murdered as far back as 2003 and 1993. Each of them had been involved in sex work.

Prosecutors allege Heuermann is linked to the murders through DNA, burner phone data, a description of his truck, internet searches and what they call a blueprint for how to get away with murder.

Attorneys wrangle over DNA, volume of evidence

A key point of contention in the new DNA evidence is called SNP, which prosecutors say links the hairs of victims to Heuermann. The defense has called an outside lab's methods of genetic testing unproven and "magic."

Another hurdle for prosecutors is the sheer volume of evidence. The DA says they're struggling to keep up with the costs of processing the 120 terabytes of data and 400 electronic devices seized.

Heuermann's attorney says his client is looking forward to his day in court and will be pursuing a change of venue, claiming the jury pool in Suffolk has been "poisoned."

Heuermann remains in isolation in jail.