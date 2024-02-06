Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court as his attorneys review thousands of police tips and lab reports

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann was back in a court in Riverhead Tuesday.

The defense attorney for the former Manhattan architect said he is isolated in jail for his own protection, which has led to Heuermann feeling lonely and depressed.

He is receiving counseling.

Prosecutors have turned over almost 3,000 police tips to Heuermann's lawyers, who worry that leads were not properly pursued.

In one case, attorney Michael Brown said in the past police were close to charging another unnamed suspect.

The DA said he turned over 2,500 pages of lab reports, DNA evidence and data from electronic devices that are linked to Heuermann.

He has been held without bail since his July arrest, and has pleaded not guilty to the murders of the four young women whose remains were found in 2010.

Heuermann is due back in court April 17.