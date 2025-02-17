Delta plane flips over while landing in Toronto from Minneapolis, officials say

Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a Delta Air Lines plane that arrived Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

CP24 in Canada reports as many as eight people were hurt in the emergency, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA confirmed that the flight was Delta Air Lines Endeavor flight 4819, and issued the following statement: "AFA crew were working this flight. Reports are there are no fatalities. Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved."

Airport officials say "all passengers and crew are accounted for."

Monday's incident occurred just weeks after a deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.officials said everyone on both aircraft perished.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information as it is available.

contributed to this report.