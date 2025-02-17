Delta plane passenger details moments aircraft flips upside down while landing in Toronto

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a Delta plane to crash land in Toronto Monday afternoon after taking off from Minneapolis.

Airport officials say all 80 people were on Flight 4819. The airport's fire chief, Todd Aitken, says at least 18 of those passengers are injured, but everyone is expected to survive.

John Nelson, one of the passengers, captured the scene as he climbed out of the upside-down plane. He says there was a hard landing and the plane skidded on its side before flipping on its back.

"There was like a big fireball outside the left side of the plane and when we got finished we were upside down, everybody else was there as well," Nelson said.

Flight attendants and passengers helped others on board crawl out of the aircraft.

"Airport emergency workers mounted a textbook response, reaching the site within minutes and quickly evacuating the passengers," Deborah Flint, president and CEO of Toronto Pearson International Airport said.

Aitken said in a news conference Monday night the runway was dry and there were no crosswind conditions at the time of the crash.

Yam Haus, a Minneapolis-based band, was at the airport in Toronto getting ready to board their plane home when they realized the plane that flipped was supposed to be theirs.

"All of us were a little, you know, I would say, shocked and spooked," Lars Pruitt with Yam Haus said, "one plane of separation from a much different situation."

Mixed feelings about flying

Travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had mixed feelings about flying with Monday's crash being the latest in a string of recent incidents.

"My hairs have been up on the back of my neck recently because of all the incidents," one traveler said.

One man at MSP said he wasn't as concerned.

"I'm not really worried about it. I think that was kind of a fluke day. I think the air industry in general is pretty good," he said.

According to the International Air Transport Association, one in 1.26 million flights are involved in a flying incident.

The National Safety Council said the lifetime odds of dying in a plane crash is "too small to calculate."