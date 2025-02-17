Air traffic audio captures the scene after a plane flipped upside down while landing in Toronto

Delta plane upside down in Toronto after landing incident | Special Report

Audio from Toronto Pearson Airport captured the reaction from air traffic controllers the moment a plane arriving from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport flipped upside down.

"This airplane just crashed," an air traffic controller at Toronto Pearson Airport said Monday afternoon.

Seconds later, audio from the air traffic control tower confirmed the plane had flipped.

"The aircraft there's upside down and burning," an air traffic controller said.

Audio also detailed that people were walking outside the aircraft just minutes after the crash.

At least one MedEvac aircraft was being directed by air traffic controllers and was said to be assisting with the crash, according to the audio.

The Federal Aviation Administration says all 80 people on board Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, were evacuated.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed to CBS News that 15 patients had been transported to the hospital. Out of those injuries, one child and two adults are critically injured. The rest of the injuries are minor to moderate, officials said.

The FAA says the investigation will be led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Listen to the full audio below.