D.C. plane crash investigators say Black Hawk crew may not have heard order to go behind plane

The crew of the Black Hawk helicopter that collided in midair with an American Airlines jet over Washington D.C. might not have heard instructions from an air traffic controller to pass behind the plane, investigators said Friday.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said a recording from the helicopter cockpit suggests the crew may have missed the key instruction just before the Jan. 29 collision, in which all 67 aboard the two aircraft were killed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.