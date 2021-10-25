Pre-Black Friday deals you can shop right now at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Nordstrom, Target, Kohl's and more

With supply chain issues affection the nation, it's advisable to start holiday shopping early this year to get the gifts that you want. Westend61 via Getty Images

Black Friday 2021 sales are on! Or, at least, the pre-Black Friday 2021 sales are on. Amazon kicked the 2021 holiday season off on with its Epic Deals sale, offering Black Friday-like pricing on a wide range of Alexa-powered gadgets, kitchenware, apparel, holiday decor and more, now through Christmas.

Amazon's early sale -- and the pre-Black Friday sales happening at major retailers across the country -- is good timing. There's an important reason to start your holiday shopping now, if you haven't already: California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, and the trucking industry is backlogged as well. That means you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season -- if you can find them at all. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some stress related to port issues.

The cost to import goods is up too, so there's no guarantee that prices will get better as we approach the holiday shipping deadlines. If you see something that would make a great gift at a great price, a number of shipping and toy industry experts recommend you shop now -- or you might not get the item in time for Hanukkah or Christmas 2021.

Stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Nordstrom, Amazon and more have deals on apparel, decor and electronics, among other categories. Here's what's on sale at these major retailers right now.

Walmart pre-Black Friday deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off early on Nov. 4, with deals on big screen Roku TVs, coffeemakers and more. But the retailer is offering deals on tons of tech, beauty, home goods, apparel and more, reduced right now.

Walmart

This fitted wool-blend pea coat is on deep discount at Walmart, priced at just $35 (reduced from $150). If you have big arms or wide shoulders, order a size up.

Walmart

Champion women's jersey joggers are also on sale at Walmart now. You can get a pair for just $19 (reduced from $25).

Walmart

This Michael Kors Women's Pyper gold case black leather watch, originally $149, is now available for $92 at Walmart.

LOL Surprise dolls are hot items this holiday season. Walmart

If you have little ones around, you know how popular these doll-and-accessory-surprise unboxing balls can be. LOL Surprise Confetti Under Wraps dolls, now just $10 (reduced from $13), make great stocking stuffers.

Walmart

Pod-based coffee brewers are convenient, but not always cost effective when you want to make a lot of coffee at once. The Keurig K-Duo ($79) offers the best of both worlds, with K-Cup-based and basket-and-carafe-style brewing options.

Best Buy pre-Black Friday deals

Best Buy has TVs, laptops, video games and more tech on sale.

Best Buy

This deeply discounted Lenovo Chromebook is a popular sale item at Best Buy right now. It features a 11.6-inch display, 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage.

This highly interactive Lego play set challenges kids to design their own course for the Bluetooth-enabled Mario to traverse. Walmart

This fun Super Mario Lego toy challenges kids to build their own Super Mario World courses out of Lego bricks, which the included Bluetooth-enabled Mario toy can interact with. It's currently $48, reduced from $60. (For a fun add-on stocking stuffer, check out these mystery box Lego Super Mario add-on characters ($5).)

Save $70 on this highly rated TCL Roku 4K TV at Best Buy now. Best Buy

The highly rated TCL Roku Series 4 TV is in a real sweet spot of quality and value.

TCL 50" 4K Roku TV Series 4, $380 (reduced from $450)

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Ulta

Prince U Got the Look vegan eyeshadow palette, $28 (regularly $55)

Amazon pre-Black Friday deals

Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods, $197 (reduced from $249)

Amazon

Echo Show 8, $45 (reduced from $80)

Amazon

Melissa & Doug Mine to Love wooden play bunk bed for dolls, $39 (reduced from $54)

Amazon

The LOL Surprise! Movie Magic Studios set includes 12 dolls and more than 70 unboxing reveals, plus a green screen for kids to make movies. It's currently $36 off at Amazon.

Target pre-Black Friday deals

We're still counting down the days until Halloween, but the Target Holiday Shop is decking the halls with $5 decor deals, $20 wreath deals and more.

Target

Save 50% on the LOL Surprise! Dance Dance Dance Dolls 4 pack at Target now.

Target

Target has Baby Yoda on sale as well -- save $3 on this cuddly 8-inch Baby Yoda plush right now.

Nordstrom pre-Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Nordstrom

Nike Men's Dri-Fit zip jacket, $45 (reduced from $75)





Nordstrom

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl's now

Kohl's has plenty of deals on apparel, kitchen appliances, home goods and more. Right now, take an extra $10 off $50 with promo code GET10 and an extra 20% off with promo code YOUR20. Plus, you'll earn $10 of Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend through Oct. 31. (Redeem your Kohl's Cash from Nov. 1-10.)

The Big One oversized plush throw, $16 (regularly $27)

This Ninja ice cream maker is an even sweeter deal when you consider that it comes with some Kohl's Cash on the side.

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, $180 (reduced from $230)

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans, buy one get one 50% off (regularly $40)

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

GameStop has deals on video games, gaming accessories, action figures and more.

GameStop

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse with charging dock, $130 (reduced from $170)

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Wayfair

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $39 (reduced from $57)

