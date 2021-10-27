Christmas decorations just got more expensive, but we found some sales

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Keep your Christmas decorations 2021 cost low with the best deals on garland, wreaths, tree toppers and more.

The holiday season is about to begin, which means it's time to start thinking about Christmas decorations. Between disruptions in the global supply chain and rising inflation, Christmas is going to cost more this year, from toy to food prices. But CBS Essentials has rounded up a list of Christmas decoration deals to help reduce that sticker shock.

These days, holiday decor goes far beyond the classic Christmas lights and other outdoor Christmas decorations. With recommendations for holiday plans still unclear due to the ongoing pandemic, crafting a cozy, Christmas atmosphere inside the home is a safe and festive way to celebrate the season. Fill your space with pre-lit garland or curl up with a reindeer throw pillow and enjoy the most wonderful time of year.

From vintage-style Christmas tree ornaments to a tea light advent calendar that will adorn your mantle with holiday magic, this list is packed with fun Christmas decoration ideas to help make the season bright and keep your Christmas costs low. Keep reading to check out some of the best deals on Christmas decorations for 2021.

Vintage-style shatterproof Christmas tree ornament set

Plow and Hearth

This 24-pack of vintage style Christmas ornaments have all of that great holiday nostalgia, with none of the danger. Using a blend of plastics made to look like the magical (and shatter-prone) glass that used to adorn grandma's tree, these ornaments are shatterproof. Bring on the eggnog and enjoy some low-stakes tree decorating this year.

Vintage style shatterproof Christmas tree ornament set, $22 (regularly $30)

Capiz star and center gem tree topper

Wayfair

Adorned with a clear gem center and twisted wire base, this 12-point star tree topper has 10 lights inside to help it shine atop any Christmas tree. It includes four spare bulbs and two spare fuses to ensure this star will glow on your tree for years to come.

Capiz star and center gem tree topper, $68 (regularly $78)

Pre-lit Christmas garland

Walmart

Equipped with 50 LED lights, this pre-lit Christmas garland stretches to 9 feet and is adorned with silver bristles, pine cones and red berries. It'll make any mantle appear merry and bright.

Pre-lit Christmas garland, $45 (regularly $60)

Kaye 24" lighted wreath

Wayfair

Dress up the front door for the most wonderful time of the year with this faux pine wreath, pre-strung with 50 energy-efficient LED lights that run on a timer. This wreath features a mixed assortment of branches accented with red berries, pine cones, holly leaves and flocked snow, making it perfect for casting a magical holiday glow in your entryway.

Kaye 24" lighted wreath, $37 (regularly $64)

Christmas stocking set

Wayfair

Hang these stockings by the chimney with care so that St. Nicholas can fill them with stocking stuffers galore. This cheerfully designed three-piece stocking set comes with loop hangers for extra convenience come Christmas morning.

Christmas stocking set $29 (regularly $31)

Christmas reindeer decorative holiday pillow

Walmart

Cozy up with a pair of Christmas reindeer with this festive holiday throw pillow. Crafted out of 100% cotton with a built-in zipper for easy cleaning, this decorative pillow will become a Christmas staple on your couch.

Christmas reindeer decorative holiday pillow, $31 (regularly $44)

Silent Night decorative blanket

Kohls

Curl up by the warm fireplace (or the livestream of the fireplace) under this festive reversible quilted throw blanket featuring red and gray reindeer, snowflake and Christmas tree ornament designs.

Silent Night decorative blanket $36 (regularly $100)

Holiday bathroom towel set

Wayfair

Deck the halls, bathroom, kitchen, and anywhere else towels are needed with this holiday towel set that includes one bath and two hand towels. The towels feature a gold Christmas tree and red stars.

Holiday bathroom towel set, $23 (regularly $26)

Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar

Macy's

Give the gift of delicious Christmas magic this year with a chocolate advent calendar from Macy's Candy Kitchen. This tasty way to countdown until Christmas contains 24 pieces of premium chocolate in an assortment of character shapes.

Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar $14, (regularly $20)

Tea light advent calendar

Anthropologie

This classic iron advent village will shine atop any mantle and features a tea light-lit Christmas countdown. The festive glow grows as Christmas approaches, with a candle added for each day of December.

Tea light Advent Calendar, $119 (regularly $158)

