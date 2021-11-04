These nostalgic Christmas lights are beautiful and affordable

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From festive projectors to easily hung Christmas light curtains, these Christmas lights are budget-friendly and beautiful. Kevin Reid / Getty Images

The holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to pull down that dusty box of Christmas decor from the attic. If the thought of detangling the lights at the bottom of said box and checking for burnt-out light bulbs is already spoiling your holiday spirit, there are plenty of beautiful (and affordable) Christmas lights you can get right now to elevate your holiday display and ease the stress of decorating.

With rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, there's no denying that Christmas is going to cost more this year, from toy to food prices. But Christmas lights and decor don't have to contribute to the sticker shock this year. CBS Essentials has rounded up a list of affordable Christmas lights sure to wow your neighbors while sparing your wallet.

In 2021, the options for holiday lighting go far beyond those classic strings of plug-in bulbs. From solar-powered fairy lights to LED light curtains, there are a wide variety of ways to show some Christmas spirit. Try a snowfall projector if you're craving a white Christmas this year, or line a walkway with light-up candy canes that will put on a sweet light show with the press of a button.

This list is packed with fun Christmas decoration ideas and Christmas lights that will help make the season bright while keeping your Christmas costs low. Keep reading to check out these beautiful and budget-friendly Christmas lights.

100-count clear Christmas lights with green wire

Prextex via Amazon

There's no going wrong with a classic like these simple, clear, wired Christmas lights. Connect up to five sets of these 100-count lights end-to-end on the tree, railing, mantle or porch -- they're rated for both indoor and outdoor use.

100-count clear green wire Christmas lights, $12

100-count multi-color Christmas lights with green wire

Prextex via Amazon

Prefer a more colorful Christmas look? This multi-color light set, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, will bring a pop of color to any Christmas display.

Multi-color green-wire Christmas lights (100 count), $14

Fairy solar string lights

Wayfair

Looking to keep the power bill low this holiday season? Try these solar-powered fairy lights, available in a wide array of colors, that can bring a touch of magic to the yard year-round. These environmentally friendly lights will stay lit for up to 8 hours after a full charge.

Fairy solar string lights (100 count), $23

LED snowfall projector

Upoda via Amazon

Project a winter wonderland onto any surface with this snowfall projector. The included remote makes it easy to change the snowfall light show settings from twinkling to still, slow to fast. Or set a timer for the projector, all without having to step outdoors. The best part? Setting up and taking down this piece of decor is simple and easy: There's no hanging, detangling or light hooks involved.

LED snowfall projector, $40

Solar hanging starburst lights set

Wayfair

This set of two hanging starburst lights is powered by an included high-efficiency solar panel, and will stay lit for up to 8 hours. These lights automatically turn on and off with the built-in light sensor for a near-effortless holiday display.

Solar hanging starburst lights (set of 2), $39 (regularly $80)

ColorMotion snowman pathway stakes

Home Depot

This holiday season, treat guests to a winter wonderland-inspired, magic-lined walkway with these fun and festive snowman pathway stakes. The snowman stakes come equipped to perform eight different light shows, and can be connected with up to 18 sets of snowman lights, to cover the entire yard with frosty cheer.

ColorMotion snowman pathway stakes (set of 4), $30

Outdoor Christmas star string lights

Yuliang via Amazon

Hang this 11-foot-long set of string lights from a tree, flagpole, porch or anywhere that needs extra sparkle. The lights, topped with a glowing star, have eight lighting modes including still, flashing, twinkle and sequential.

Outdoor Christmas star string lights (320 count), $29 after coupon

Christmas candy cane pathway marker lights

Wayfair

These 12 candy cane pathway stakes are solar-powered and can span up to 22 feet across the yard. They are water-resistant, durable through rough weather, and equipped with eight lighting modes to line any walkway with Christmas magic all through the holiday season.

Christmas candy cane pathway marker lights (set of 12), $57 (regularly $67)

Snowflake string lights

Milexing via Amazon

This 19-foot string of snowflake lights is battery-powered, remote control-operated and waterproof, making it safe to use both indoors and out. The lights are strung on flexible copper wire so they can be easily bent and shaped when decorating, and can be set to still or twinkling.

Snowflake string lights (40 count), $11

Star curtain lights

Bhclight via Amazon

This plug-in light curtain has 138 LED bulbs and 12 glowing stars, six small and six large, that will help give any space that warm holiday glow. It's equipped with eight different lighting modes, including twinkling, flashing and still. Hang this curtain of lights from a window and enjoy the festive Christmas decor.

Star curtain lights (138 count LEDs), $22

