The Discover Samsung sale event is here — these are some deals to watch for

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's Frame TV is one of the many items that will be discounted during the tech company's Discover Samsung event. Samsung

If you love to keep your devices connected, your appliances smart and your phone smarter, you're in luck — because the Discover Samsung sale event starts today. Every day this week — Monday, September 20 through Sunday, September 26 — the tech giant is dropping new, limited-time deals on phones, TVs, appliances and tech bundles.

And Discover Samsung is way more than just a handful of sales. According to the company, the event will be "a week of Samsung life hacks, pro tips, bundle offers, sweepstakes and more." With every eligible purchase made during the Discover Samsung festivities, you earn a chance to win up to $5,000 in Samsung credit.

Here's a little preview of some of the many deals the company will be offering during the weeklong event.

Monday: Get up to 85% off Galaxy Tab S7 FE with purchase of Galaxy Zfold3 5G



Samsung

Monday only, you can score this bundle for a fraction of the list price. Today, you can buy a Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet (keyboard not included) for up to 85% off with the purchase of a Galaxy Zfold3 folding smartphone.

Shop the Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet and Galaxy Zfold3 5G bundle

Tuesday: Save up to $300 on select Samsung Frame TVs



Samsung

On Tuesday, Samsung is marking down their artistically inspired Frame TVs up to $300. If you're in the market for a new QLED 4K smart TV, this is a great opportunity to jump on.

Shop the Samsung Frame TV (QLED)

Wednesday: Get $750 off Samsung 4-Door Flex Bespoke Refrigerators



Samsung

Samsung's 4-Door Flex Bespoke refrigerators are available with or without Samsung's Family Hub system. The Family Hub gives you a peek inside of the fridge, lets you manage your family's calendars, streams music and connects to other smart devices like video doorbells and more. They'll be marked down $750 On Wednesday, September 22.

Shop Samsung's 4-Door Flex Bespoke refrigerators

Thursday: Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+



Samsung

The first-ever 5G enabled tablet will be on sale for 40% off on Thursday, September 23. Unlike some competitor tablets, you can expand the onboard memory of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

Shop the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Friday: Get $100 off Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum



Samsung

Samsung offers two versions of the Jet Bot robot vacuum — one with AI object recognition and multi-surface cleaning optimization and a cheaper model without the bells and whistles. Both Jet Bot robot vacuums will be marked down $100 on Friday, September 24.

Shop the Jet Bot robot vacuums

Saturday: Get up to $80 off on 28" Samsung UHD Monitors



Samsung

Saturday only, get up to $80 off on Samsung's Ultra-HD 28-inch computer monitors. The 4K resolution and 178-degrees of viewing angles allow for easier collaboration and beautiful image quality at your office or home workstation. The screen is also bezel-less on three sides, making multi-monitor setups as seamless as possible.

Shop 28-inch UHD computer monitors

Sunday: Get up to 25% off Galaxy Buds2 when bundled with Wireless Charger Duo and Bluetooth Galaxy SmartTag



Samsung

This bundle includes discounted Galaxy Buds2, Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo and a Bluetooth Galaxy SmartTag. With this set, you can listen to music on the go, drowning out ambient noise with the Buds2 active noise cancellation. When you get home, the Buds2 case supports wireless charging. And the Bluetooth Galaxy SmartTag will help you keep track of important belongings.

Shop this Galaxy Buds2, Wireless Charger Duo, Galaxy SmartTag bundle

Related content from CBS Essentials