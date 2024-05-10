"Chozen" and "Emryn" are rising fast as most popular baby names of the year are revealed

Americans love Olivia and Liam. Those names — followed by Noah and Emma — have topped the list of most popular baby names in the U.S. for the fifth year running, the Social Security Administration revealed Friday.

And the vast majority of names within the top 10 for boys and girls were the same as last year. Mateo was the only newcomer to the top 10 in 2023, joining perennial favorites Henry, William and James.

Here are the other top baby names of 2023.

A list of the top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2023. SSA

While some names didn't break into the top 10, they proved to have grown in popularity. The name Emryn for girls jumped 1,287 places, coming it at No. 888 on the list. Fastest-rising boys name Izael burst into the top 1,000 in 2023, landing at No. 806

Chozen also spiked, became the second-fastest rising boys name, coming it at No. 813. In the Netflix show "Cobra Kai," the character Chozen becomes the hero at the end of the fifth and latest season, which aired in September 2022 and could've had an impact on the baby name trend.

The fastest-rising name for girls may have also been influenced by media – social media, that is. Kaeli, the name of YouTuber and TikTok star Kaeili McEwen, rose 1,692 spots. The content creator, who goes by Kaeli Mae, has 14.8 million followers on TikTok and is known for lifestyle videos focused on cleaning and organizing.

Another popular boy name has a connection to social media. Content creator Wyatt Eiden, who has 3.1 million followers on TikTok, is known for quizzing strangers on the street and giving out prizes. His last name, Eiden, is the third-fastest riser on the boy name list.

List of baby names that grew the most popularity in 2023

The fastest rising boy and girls names on SSA's 2023 baby names list. SSA