Surprise! Amazon is having an 'epic' pre-Black Friday sale right now

Unlike other years, Black Friday might not serve as the biggest shopping day of 2021. Due to shortages of pretty much everything from cars and houses to smartphones and toys and warnings from the postal service that deliveries might majorly lag this holiday season, many Americans are getting their holiday shopping done much earlier than usual. Thanks to Amazon, those who are ready to cross items off their lists can take advantage of Black Friday worthy deals -- right now.

That's because Amazon kicked off of its holiday season Monday, unveiling what the company calls "Black Friday-worthy deals" in October.

CBS Essentials has rounded up everything you need to know about Amazon's surprise sale, including some of the hottest deals to take advantage of now. And stay tuned: In addition to the items already on sale below, expect lightning deals and limited-time offers to pop up from top brands including Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid and L'Oreal Paris.

Pre-Black Friday Amazon gift card deal

Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Pre-Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Echo Show, Kindle, a Ring Video Doorbell or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

Echo Show 8

Save $40 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display with Alexa.

Echo Show 8, $70 (regularly $110)

Amazon Kindle

This Kindle, with a built-in front light, features 8 GB of storage. Unlike less-expensive Kindle models, this one is not ad supported.

Kindle, $79 (regularly $110)

Kindle Paperwhite

Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features higher resolution than the current Kindle model. Plus, it's waterproof.

Kindle Paperwhite $75 (regularly $130)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired features two-way talk, motion detection, night vision and optional 60-day video cloud storage, all for less than $45 -- for a limited time.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $45 (regularly $60)

Fire TV Stick 4K

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $16 off. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $34 (regularly $50)

Fire HD 10 tablet (2019 version)

Amazon is offering closeout pricing on the ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet (2019 version). This model features 64GB storage (expandable to 512GB), 2GB of RAM and a 10.1-inch HD screen. Save $70 while supplies last.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (64 GB, 2019 version), $120 (regularly $190)

Fire 7 Kids tablet

Available in pink, purple and blue, the kid-proof Fire 7 Kids tablet features robust parental controls, 16GB of storage and a two-year worry-free guarantee -- if your kids break it, Amazon will replace it for free.

Fire 7 Kids tablet, $60 (regularly $100)

Pre-Black Friday holiday toy deals at Amazon

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021, including L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Hot Wheels, Barbie and more.

Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more

Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels

Save up to 30% on Dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more

Save up to 30% on Games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more

Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu

Pre-Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger men's and women's apparel

Save up to 50% on women's watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, Swarovski, and more

Save up to 40% on Ekouaer pajama sets and sleepwear for the whole family

Save up to 30% on Ororo heated apparel

Save up to 30% on HonestBaby family jammies and more

Pre-Black Friday home entertaining and decor deals at Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, including $120 off the 4.9-star rated Le Creuset cast iron sauteuse oven.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $180 (reduced from $300)

Save 20% on Breville coffee makers

Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories

Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer

Save 38% on Ninja Foodi power blender and processor

Save up to 30% on Calphalon cookware

Save up to 25% on Stone Lain dinnerware

Save up to 35% on Instant Pot dutch ovens

Save 28% on Instant Pot Omni Plus

Save 17% on Instant Pot Duo Plus

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops

Save up to 15% on Casper mattresses

Save 15% or more on select furniture

Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture

Save up to 40% on home essentials

Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers

Pre-Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon

Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds

Save 25% on Samsung SmartTag+Plus



Save up to 30% on Apple AirPods

Save on select Sony headphones

Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony

Save on select Beats headphones

Save over 50% on Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Deal (FLASH SALE)

Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Save on select Bose headphones

Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames

Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Pre-Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

As part of Amazon first "Holiday Beauty Haul," from October 4-25 expect deep discounts on a wide selection of products from its indie and premium beauty stores, self-care, and grooming must-haves with great deals dropping from top brands and small businesses.

Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more

Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L'Oreal Paris, and more

Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more

Save up to 40% on self-care appliances

Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more

Pre-Black Friday Amazon brand deals

Save up to 25% on select men's and women's fashion from Amazon brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads

Save up to 25% on select kids and baby clothing from Amazon brands including Simple Joys By Carter's and Spotted Zebra

Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy

Save up to 30% on select sports and wellness products from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care

Pre-Black Friday small business deals at Amazon

Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game

Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds

Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner

Save 15% on Namore desk organizers

Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks

Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

Pre-Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon

Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products

Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters

Save on select Makita power tools and saws

Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills

Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws

Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools

Save on Camco RV parts and accessories

Pet deals at Amazon

Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy's

Save up to 20% on Outward Hound

Save on PetSafe dog chew toys

Here's how to find Amazon's best gifts for 2021



In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Halloween or other seasonal celebrations preparation.

Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

