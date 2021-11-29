Our favorite Cyber Monday coffee deals: Save big on coffee, Keurig, Nespresso, Breville and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are people who enjoy a nice cup of coffee in the morning, and then there are those who need it. Luckily there are tons of coffee essentials on sale for Cyber Monday. They make for good holiday gifts as well to upgrade a coffee enthusiast's caffeine routine.

Trying to find a great gift for a barista-level aficionado? A nitro cold brew coffee maker could be the way to their heart. Know a coffee consumer who's constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker will make their lives a whole lot easier. And for those slow sippers, do yourselves a favor and grab a self-warming smart mug to keep your drink at the perfect temperature for as long as you'd like it.

From coffee advent calendars to an electric coffee bean roaster, find Cyber Monday deals to please any caffeine-fiend ahead.

These are the best Cyber Monday deals on coffee and coffee makers

While it's already too late to score some of our favorite Black Friday coffee maker deals, there's good news -- some Black Friday coffee makers are still on sale, and there's plenty of new coffee makers, K-Cups and other coffee lover essentials on sale for Cyber Monday. Here are some of the standout Cyber Monday coffee deals you can still get:

Keep reading to check out more of the best Cyber Monday coffee deals available at Amazon, Target, Walmart and more.

Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker: $39

Keurig

Keurigs keep getting more and more affordable this holiday. The latest Cyber Monday coffee maker deal from Walmart is features the lowest price we've seen all season: You can get a Keurig K-Compact coffee maker with a 36-ounce reservoir for just $39. Its small size makes it perfect for kitchens with limited counter space, dorm rooms and even office cubicles.

Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker, $39 (reduced from $67)

Keurig Coffee Lovers collection K-Cup variety pack (60-count): $25

Keurig via Amazon

This K-Cup variety pack from Keurig includes three of each K-Cup from 20 popular brands including Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend, The Original Donut Shop Regular, Newman's Own Organic Special Blend, Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend, Tully's Coffee Italian Roast and more. This pack is great for brand new Keurig owners trying to find their perfect blend.

Keurig Coffee Lovers collection K-Cup variety pack (60-count), $25 (reduced from $37)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $79

Walmart

Pod-based coffee brewers are convenient, but not always cost effective when you want to make a lot of coffee at once. The Keurig K-Duo ($79) offers the best of both worlds, with K-Cup-based and basket-and-carafe-style brewing options.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $99)

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium with Aeroccino3 frother: $172

Best Buy

A step above the ordinary Keurig, the Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium brews coffee and espresso from coffee capsules, for a single-serve experience that rivals the fancy fare offered by coffee shops. This package includes a 12-capsule welcome kit and an Aeroccino3 milk frother -- and it's on sale at Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

Nespresso Vertuo Next deluxe dark chrome coffee and espresso maker, $172 (regularly $230)

Don't forget the coffee! Best Buy also has Nespresso capsules on sale. You can pick up a 30-count pack of Starbucks House Blend capsules, Starbucks Espresso Roast capsules and other flavors for $20, a savings of $5.

Starbucks Espresso Roast Nespresso capsules (30 count), $20 (regularly $25)

Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express: $600

Breville via Amazon

If you are looking for a barista-quality machine, then the 4.7-star-rated Breville Barista Express is it! This professional machine features controlled bean grinding, digital temperature control, low-pressure water pre-infusion and a steam wand perfect for making coffeehouse-style latte art.

Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express, $600 (regularly $700)

Spirit Animal Coffee wooden box gift set: $20

Amazon

Looking for a coffee gift that's a bit out of the ordinary? During Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you can get 12-ounces of Spirit Animal's organic, micro-lot, single-origin coffee beans. These Fair Trade catuai and bourbon coffee beans, grown in Honduras, "are known for their deep, creamy chocolate flavors, as well as their sweetness and very light fruit overtones," per Spirit Animal. Plus, the beans are shipped by air to the U.S. for optimal freshness.

Spirit Animal Coffee wooden box gift set, $20 (regularly $40)

Handheld Snowman Milk Frother: $16

Zulay via Amazon

Create a barista-level latte in just a few minutes with this handheld Zulay milk frother. We love the snowman design for holiday gifting -- it's on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday for just $17 -- but this milk frother is available in a whopping 43 colorways and designs, starting as low as $12.

Handheld Snowman Milk Frother, $16 (reduced from $20)

Williams Sonoma compostable coffee capsule advent calendar: $25

Williams Sonoma

Who doesn't love the fun and surprise of an advent calendar? With 24 Nespresso-compatible capsules in six flavors, celebrating the countdown to the holidays has never been more enjoyable for a coffee lover thanks to this advent calendar from William Sonoma.

Williams Sonoma compostable coffee capsule advent calendar, $25 (reduced from $40)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $29

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $29 (reduced from $35)

Keurig K-Slim + Iced coffee maker, single serve: $80

Target

Compact, energy efficient, yet powerful: This space-saving Keurig coffee maker makes cups of coffee (up to 12 ounces) within minutes.

Keurig K-Slim + Iced coffee maker, single serve, $80 (regularly $120)

De'Longhi Espresso Machine: $135



Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker this holiday, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

De'Longhi Espresso Machine, $135 (regularly $160)

Keurig K-Select coffee maker

Keurig via Amazon

Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill. And for tea lovers, this model dispenses hot water without a K-Cup.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $99 (regularly $130)

More great coffee gift ideas

Want even more coffee gift ideas for Hanukkah or Christmas? The following items aren't currently on sale for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but we think they still make great gifts.

uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker: $199

Food52

Nitro-brew coffee fiends: This one's for you. The uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker allows you to make homemade nitro cold brew. With double-walled vacuum insulation, your brew will stay cold all day, and keep creamy and fresh for up to two weeks.

Normally priced at $199, you can save 20% on the uKeg at Food52 now through midnight Nov. 28 with the code "FUN20" at checkout.

uKeg nitro cold brew coffee maker, $199

Stojo On The Go coffee cup

Stojo via Amazon

This collapsible silicone coffee cup easily fits in your pocket when it's empty. This leakproof travel cup is also dishwasher safe, and made to suit both hot and cold beverages.

Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup, $10

Nanopresso portable espresso maker

Food52

With this ultra-light device, your caffeine fix is available anywhere you need it -- no electricity required. Add boiling water and ground beans and voila: espresso-on-the-go.

Nanopresso portable espresso maker, $64

Want even more convenience? You can also get a Nanopresso device that works with Nespresso coffee capsules. It's on sale for $5 off at Amazon right now.

Nanopresso portable Nespresso maker, $55 (regularly $60)

Ember temperature control smart mug

Ember via Amazon

For the slow sipper-- this temperature controlled mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.

Ember temperature control smart mug, $130

The Coffee Fix box

Mouth

Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole-bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold-brew bean bag.

The Coffee Fix box, $74 and up

Stagg EKG electric kettle

Nordstrom

For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen to make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.

Stagg EKG electric kettle, $189

Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind electric coffee grinder

Hamilton Beach via Amazon

Grinding your own beans fresh every morning is easy with the right grinder -- such as this inexpensive Hamilton Beach model.

Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind electric coffee grinder, $19

Electric coffee bean roaster

Jiawanshun via Amazon

Looking to take your custom coffee experience one step beyond simply grinding your own beans? This machine allows you to roast beans yourself so you can pinpoint the perfect roast level for your morning cup of coffee.

Electric coffee bean roaster, $106

