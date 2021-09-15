Live

These splurge-worthy hoodies will ease you into winter with style

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

luxury hoodies
Hoodies like these from Veronica Beard [left] and Outerknown [right] are a transitional wardrobe staple. Revolve/Outerknown

Don't keep stealing your significant other's hoodies -- it's time to buy a comfy new one of your own this season. Hoodie weather is here, and with the athleisure trend still in full force, this piece is as much of a wardrobe staple as ever.

You can cozy up in the high-quality hoodies below for years to come. You'll find these warm hoodies from Revolve, Asos and more are worth an investment.

Veronica Beard Ursina hoodie

Veronica Beard Ursina Hoodie
Revolve

This chic take on a hoodie from Veronica Beard is made of 100% cotton and has on-trend balloon sleeves. Check out the attention to detail, from the hoodie's buttons to its ribbing.  

Veronica Beard Ursina hoodie, $350

$350 at Revolve

Asos exclusive The North Face Faces hoodie

Asos exclusive The North Face Faces hoodie
Asos

Asos currently has an assortment of exclusive The North Face hoodies that feature famous mountains on the back. The Mount Everest hoodie has a black and pink design. 

Asos exclusive The North Face Faces hoodie, $55 (reduced from $69)

$69 at Asos

Cloud terry wedge popover hoodie

Abercrombie & Fitch Cloud Terry Wedge Popover Hoodie
Abercrombie & Fitch

This simple driftwood-hue hoodie with super-soft terry fabric from Abercrombie & Fitch is more affordable than the other options here, but you wouldn't know it from its look and feel. It has on-trend balloon sleeves, and comes in seagrass and coal shades, as well.

A&F cloud terry wedge popover hoodie, $55

$55 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Outerknown Second Spin hoodie

Outerknown second spin hoodie
Outerknown

You'll get plenty of wear out of these classic, solid-color, recycled-cotton hoodies from Outerknown. They come in four hues and are made with yarn spun from recycled clothes and factory scraps.

Outerknown Second Spin hoodie, $118

$118 at Outerknown

Faherty Radiant hoodie

Faherty Radiant Hoodie
Faherty

This terry cotton hoodie with a relaxed fit from Faherty has a simple striped front and a cheery sunburst on its back.

Faherty Radiant hoodie, $178

$178 at Faherty

Lululemon Get Centred crop hoodie

Lululemon Get Centred Crop Hoodie
Lululemon

Check out the cool cutout for ventilation on the front of this cropped, gray sage hoodie from Lululemon. It also has a zippered pocket and a relaxed fit.

Lululemon Get Centred crop hoodie, $128

$128 at Lululemon

Faherty Byron Bay hoodie

Faherty Byron Bay Hoodie
Faherty

The muted stripes on this organic cotton hoodie from Faherty are inspired by the sea and sunset. Pop it on for a beach walk, or a stroll in the park to daydream about the beach, depending on where you live.

Faherty Byron Bay hoodie, $148

$148 at Faherty

First published on September 15, 2021 / 6:04 PM

