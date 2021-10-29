Great kitchen gifts for chefs for Thanksgiving and the holidays

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it's a new pasta maker or a portable pizza oven, there's a great gift out there to warm any chef's heart. Carlos Gaw / Getty Images

For many, the holiday season is all about cooking and baking. That's one reason why kitchen gifts are so popular this time of year -- it feels good to give some joy back to the chef or baker in your life.

Whether you're looking to give someone a special present before Thanksgiving, or looking for the perfect gift for Christmas or Hanukkah, we've found some great gift ideas that will make the kitchen a little less chaotic this time of year, including speedy food processors. We've also found some kitchen gifts that the whole family can enjoy, such as KitchenAid ice cream maker attachments. And yes, all of these gifts are great things to buy for your own kitchen before the holidays arrive.

Help an overworked baker this Thanksgiving with a Kitchenaid stand mixer or scale and sifter attachment that will allow them to sidestep common mixing mishaps. Prevent a countertop cleaning crisis with a nonstick splatter guard. Let that extra-special chef in your life know just how important they are with a customized apron or rolling pin.

It's time to give back to those who work so hard in the kitchen to keep the holidays so sweet. CBS Essentials has compiled a list of the best gifts for chefs, at prices that will fit any budget. Keep reading below to find the perfect present to warm any chef's heart.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer

Walmart

If you don't have a stand mixer yet headed into the holiday season, you may want to change that. This tilt-head mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer, $461

KitchenAid 5 quart tilt-head glass bowl

Walmart

Measuring ingredients is that much easier with this stand mixer bowl with convenient measurement markings. (Stand mixer not included.)

KitchenAid 5 quart tilt-head glass bowl, $40

Nonstick 3-panel splatter guard

Norpro via Amazon

This splatter guard will help contain hot oil splatter during cooking, avoiding extra messes in the kitchen.

Nonstick 3-panel splatter guard, $17

Truffle oil selection gift set

Trufflehunter via Amazon

Truffle oil is one of the best secret ingredients to have in your kitchen. This gift set includes black, white and English truffle oil, great for a burgeoning foodie.

Truffle oil selection gift set, $40

Extra large bamboo cutting boards

Kikcoin via Amazon

This set includes three, four-layered bamboo cutting boards of various sizes to suit all your slicing and dicing needs.

Extra large bamboo cutting boards, $50 (regularly $80)

Global 8" chef's knife

Global via Amazon

This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren't ready to take on a whole knife set, this one covers a lot of bases.

Global 8" chef's knife, $115 (regularly $159)

Oyster mushroom log kit

Uncommon Goods

With this oyster mushroom log, you can have a mushroom farm right on your countertop and watch your ingredients grow in front of your eyes. Oyster mushrooms also make a great meat substitute for any chef looking to explore plant-based recipes.

Oyster mushroom log kit, $30

Round wide Dutch oven

Le Creuset

This Dutch oven is designed to handle anything from braising to baking, soups to casseroles, and its sleek design and appealing colors look great on any countertop.

Round Wide Dutch Oven, $390

Multi-blade adjustable mandoline cheese/vegetable slicer

Mueller Austria via Amazon

Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.

Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer, $30

KitchenAid wire whip attachment

Kitchenaid via Amazon

Frost your heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it easy to prepare frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, whipped cream and sweet holiday candies.

Kitchenaid wire whip attachment, $24

Thermapen Mk4 digital thermometer

Thermoworks

The Thermapen Mk4 is reliable, waterproof and can provide a full temperature reading within 2-3 seconds, making it a must-have kitchen tool. Plus, it features a backlight that automatically turns on in the dark, making it a great gift for backyard BBQ grillers.

Thermapen Mk4, $69 (regularly $99)

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle

Best Buy

This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving precious minutes (and adding some high-tech fun).

Kitchenaid sifter and scale attachment bundle, $130

Baker's dusting wand

Oxo via Amazon

Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart's content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker's day.

Baker's dusting wand, $11

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial style dicing

Best Buy

This attachment can dice, slice, shred and julienne all sorts of foods -- fruits, vegetables, hard cheeses and more. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial style dicing

Personalized wood rolling pin

My Personal Memories via Amazon

Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient's name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.

Personalized wood rolling pin, $30 and up

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment

Kitchenaid via Amazon

Make up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato or sorbet in under half an hour with this scream-worthy KitchenAid attachment.

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker attachment, $80 (regularly $90)

Emile Henry Modern Classics pie dish

Emile Henry via Amazon

This pie plate will give the no-doubt-delicious dessert being served inside of it some competition for the prettiest piece on the table.

Emile Henry Modern Classics pie dish, $40

Personalized apron

Naive Argo via Amazon

Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.

Personalized apron, $22

KitchenAid pasta roller attachment

Best Buy

Make pasta with the help of this roller attachment, which includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.

Kitchenaid pasta roller attachment, $90

KitchenAid gourmet pasta press attachment

Kitchenaid via Amazon

Or try your hand at making up to six types of pasta this holiday season. This attachment can make fresh spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni, small macaroni and large macaroni. Bellissimo!

Kitchenaid gourmet pasta press attachment, $190

Joyce Chen red original unlimited kitchen scissors

Joyce Chen via Amazon

These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn't fond of chopping everything with a big knife.

Joyce Chen red original unlimited kitchen scissors, $19

Magic Mill food dehydrator

Magic Mill via Amazon

With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient.

Magic Mill food dehydrator, $160 (regularly $200)

Portable outdoor pizza oven

Roccbox via Amazon

This portable pizza oven can reach temperatures over 930 degrees Fahrenheit and is equipped with a built-in thermometer, retractable legs and detachable dual-fuel burners. Enjoy the convenience of a gas burner while still having the option to buy a detachable wood burner accessory to cook your pizza exactly how you want it, on the go or in your own backyard.

Portable outdoor pizza oven, $499

Related content from CBS Essentials: