Great kitchen gifts for chefs for Thanksgiving and the holidays

By Danica Creahan

/ Essentials

Cookbook with vegetables and seasoning spices on dark kitchen table
Whether it's a new pasta maker or a portable pizza oven, there's a great gift out there to warm any chef's heart.  Carlos Gaw / Getty Images

For many, the holiday season is all about cooking and baking. That's one reason why kitchen gifts are so popular this time of year -- it feels good to give some joy back to the chef or baker in your life.

Whether you're looking to give someone a special present before Thanksgiving, or looking for the perfect gift for Christmas or Hanukkah, we've found some great gift ideas that will make the kitchen a little less chaotic this time of year, including speedy food processors. We've also found some kitchen gifts that the whole family can enjoy, such as KitchenAid ice cream maker attachments. And yes, all of these gifts are great things to buy for your own kitchen before the holidays arrive.

Help an overworked baker this Thanksgiving with a Kitchenaid stand mixer or scale and sifter attachment that will allow them to sidestep common mixing mishaps. Prevent a countertop cleaning crisis with a nonstick splatter guard. Let that extra-special chef in your life know just how important they are with a customized apron or rolling pin.

It's time to give back to those who work so hard in the kitchen to keep the holidays so sweet. CBS Essentials has compiled a list of the best gifts for chefs, at prices that will fit any budget. Keep reading below to find the perfect present to warm any chef's heart.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer
Walmart

If you don't have a stand mixer yet headed into the holiday season, you may want to change that. This tilt-head mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. 

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series stand mixer, $461

$461 at Walmart

KitchenAid 5 quart tilt-head glass bowl

Kitchenaid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Glass Bowl with Measurement Markings
Walmart

Measuring ingredients is that much easier with this stand mixer bowl with convenient measurement markings. (Stand mixer not included.)

KitchenAid 5 quart tilt-head glass bowl, $40

$40 at Walmart

Nonstick 3-panel splatter guard

Nonstick 3-Panel Splatter Guard
Norpro via Amazon

This splatter guard will help contain hot oil splatter during cooking, avoiding extra messes in the kitchen.

Nonstick 3-panel splatter guard, $17

$17 at Amazon

Truffle oil selection gift set

Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set
Trufflehunter via Amazon

Truffle oil is one of the best secret ingredients to have in your kitchen. This gift set includes black, white and English truffle oil, great for a burgeoning foodie.

Truffle oil selection gift set, $40

$40 at Amazon

Extra large bamboo cutting boards

Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Boards
Kikcoin via Amazon

This set includes three, four-layered bamboo cutting boards of various sizes to suit all your slicing and dicing needs.

Extra large bamboo cutting boards, $50 (regularly $80)

$50 at Amazon

Global 8" chef's knife

Global 8" Chef's Knife
Global via Amazon

This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren't ready to take on a whole knife set, this one covers a lot of bases.

Global 8" chef's knife, $115 (regularly $159)

$115 at Amazon

Oyster mushroom log kit

Oyster Mushroom Log Kit
Uncommon Goods

With this oyster mushroom log, you can have a mushroom farm right on your countertop and watch your ingredients grow in front of your eyes. Oyster mushrooms also make a great meat substitute for any chef looking to explore plant-based recipes. 

Oyster mushroom log kit, $30

$30 at Uncommon Goods

Round wide Dutch oven

Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset

This Dutch oven is designed to handle anything from braising to baking, soups to casseroles, and its sleek design and appealing colors look great on any countertop.

Round Wide Dutch Oven, $390

$390 at Le Creuset

Multi-blade adjustable mandoline cheese/vegetable slicer

Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria via Amazon

Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.

Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer, $30

$30 at Amazon

KitchenAid wire whip attachment

Kitchenaid Wire Whip Attachment
Kitchenaid via Amazon

Frost your heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it easy to prepare frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, whipped cream and sweet holiday candies.

Kitchenaid wire whip attachment, $24

$24 at Amazon

Thermapen Mk4 digital thermometer

Thermapen Mk4
Thermoworks

The Thermapen Mk4 is reliable, waterproof and can provide a full temperature reading within 2-3 seconds, making it a must-have kitchen tool. Plus, it features a backlight that automatically turns on in the dark, making it a great gift for backyard BBQ grillers.

Thermapen Mk4, $69 (regularly $99)

$69 at Thermoworks

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle

KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Bundle
Best Buy

This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving precious minutes (and adding some high-tech fun). 

Kitchenaid sifter and scale attachment bundle, $130

$130 at Home Depot

Baker's dusting wand

Baker's Dusting Wand
Oxo via Amazon

Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart's content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker's day.

Baker's dusting wand, $11

$11 at Amazon

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial style dicing

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit with Commercial Style Dicing
Best Buy

This attachment can dice, slice, shred and julienne all sorts of foods -- fruits, vegetables, hard cheeses and more. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.

KitchenAid food processor attachment kit with commercial style dicing

$200 at Walmart

Personalized wood rolling pin

Personalized Wood Rolling Pin
My Personal Memories via Amazon

Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient's name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.

Personalized wood rolling pin, $30 and up

$30 and up at Amazon

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Kitchenaid via Amazon

Make up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato or sorbet in under half an hour with this scream-worthy KitchenAid attachment.

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker attachment, $80 (regularly $90)

$80 at Amazon

Emile Henry Modern Classics pie dish

Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish
Emile Henry via Amazon

This pie plate will give the no-doubt-delicious dessert being served inside of it some competition for the prettiest piece on the table.

Emile Henry Modern Classics pie dish, $40

$40 at Amazon

Personalized apron

Personalized Apron
Naive Argo via Amazon

Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.

Personalized apron, $22

$22 at Amazon

KitchenAid pasta roller attachment

KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment
Best Buy

Make pasta with the help of this roller attachment, which includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.

Kitchenaid pasta roller attachment, $90

$90 at Home Depot

KitchenAid gourmet pasta press attachment

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Kitchenaid via Amazon

Or try your hand at making up to six types of pasta this holiday season. This attachment can make fresh spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni, small macaroni and large macaroni. Bellissimo!

Kitchenaid gourmet pasta press attachment, $190

$190 at Amazon

Joyce Chen red original unlimited kitchen scissors

Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Joyce Chen via Amazon

These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn't fond of chopping everything with a big knife.

Joyce Chen red original unlimited kitchen scissors, $19

$19 at Amazon

Magic Mill food dehydrator

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator
Magic Mill via Amazon

With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient. 

Magic Mill food dehydrator, $160 (regularly $200)

$$160 (regularly $200) at Amazon

Portable outdoor pizza oven

Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
Roccbox via Amazon

This portable pizza oven can reach temperatures over 930 degrees Fahrenheit and is equipped with a built-in thermometer, retractable legs and detachable dual-fuel burners. Enjoy the convenience of a gas burner while still having the option to buy a detachable wood burner accessory to cook your pizza exactly how you want it, on the go or in your own backyard.

Portable outdoor pizza oven, $499

$499 at Amazon

First published on October 29, 2021 / 1:44 PM

