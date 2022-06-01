Chris Shaffer
Chris Shaffer was raised in Stillwater, Minnesota and left our great state for four years to attend the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where he earned degrees in Meteorology and Mass Communications.
Chris is an Emmy award-winning meteorologist and a proud member of the American Meteorological Society. He has been awarded the AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation. You may have seen him over the years doing the weather on television at KMSP FOX9 and WFTC/UPN 29. You may have also heard him back in his radio days on KOOL108, BOB100 (as Blaze Bodean), 104.1 The Point (as Cheeks), Cities 97, K102 (as Jack Wilde and himself) or KTLK.
It is no wonder why Chris is so passionate about Minnesota weather. His great uncle Wilbur was struck and killed by lightning while farming in southern Minnesota in the summer of 1952.
His family vehicle was once chased by a tornado near Maplewood, Minn. and one December on the way to Grandma and Grandpa's house, his family spent the night snowed in at a church in Winthrop, Minn., praying the blizzard would let up so they could get to Redwood Falls and open their presents the next morning.
Chris and his wife have family members all around the Twin Cities. And it's natural to forecast for the entire region with family in Pipestone, St. Cloud, Willmar, Sartell and Blooming Prairie just to name a few.
Chris loves the weather because it is always changing and is a constant challenge, much like raising his three daughters, who are as loud as a thunderstorm, pretty as a sunset and strong as a straight-line wind.
And who can forget the family pets? They've had guinea pigs, a hermit crab, a turtle, a salamander, a frog and several fish. They currently have two goldfish and their awesome Boston Terrier, Bailey.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2006
Hometown: Stillwater, Minnesota. (Go Ponies!)
Alma Mater: University of Utah-Salt Lake City (Go Utes!)
FAVORITES
Music: Anything '80s
Movie: Star Wars
TV Show: Saved By The Bell
Book: The Bible
Food: Mexican
Local Restaurant: My Stillwater and Woodbury faves
Hidden MN Gem: I want it to stay hidden
Sport/Exercise: Football
Historical Figure: Elvis Presley
Favorite Minnesotan: Seann William Scott
Quote: "Don't exist. Live."
Word: Awesome
Vacation Spot: Hawaii
Holiday: Halloween
Planet: Earth
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call
Mac or PC? PC
Coffee or Tea? Coffee
Paper or Plastic? Paper
Morning Person or Night Person? Night
East Coast vs. West Coast? West
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Duck
