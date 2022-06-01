CBS

Chris Shaffer was raised in Stillwater, Minnesota and left our great state for four years to attend the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where he earned degrees in Meteorology and Mass Communications.

Chris is an Emmy award-winning meteorologist and a proud member of the American Meteorological Society. He has been awarded the AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation. You may have seen him over the years doing the weather on television at KMSP FOX9 and WFTC/UPN 29. You may have also heard him back in his radio days on KOOL108, BOB100 (as Blaze Bodean), 104.1 The Point (as Cheeks), Cities 97, K102 (as Jack Wilde and himself) or KTLK.

It is no wonder why Chris is so passionate about Minnesota weather. His great uncle Wilbur was struck and killed by lightning while farming in southern Minnesota in the summer of 1952.

His family vehicle was once chased by a tornado near Maplewood, Minn. and one December on the way to Grandma and Grandpa's house, his family spent the night snowed in at a church in Winthrop, Minn., praying the blizzard would let up so they could get to Redwood Falls and open their presents the next morning.

Chris and his wife have family members all around the Twin Cities. And it's natural to forecast for the entire region with family in Pipestone, St. Cloud, Willmar, Sartell and Blooming Prairie just to name a few.

Chris loves the weather because it is always changing and is a constant challenge, much like raising his three daughters, who are as loud as a thunderstorm, pretty as a sunset and strong as a straight-line wind.

And who can forget the family pets? They've had guinea pigs, a hermit crab, a turtle, a salamander, a frog and several fish. They currently have two goldfish and their awesome Boston Terrier, Bailey.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2006

Hometown: Stillwater, Minnesota. (Go Ponies!)

Alma Mater: University of Utah-Salt Lake City (Go Utes!)

FAVORITES

Music: Anything '80s

Movie: Star Wars

TV Show: Saved By The Bell

Book: The Bible

Food: Mexican

Local Restaurant: My Stillwater and Woodbury faves

Hidden MN Gem: I want it to stay hidden

Sport/Exercise: Football

Historical Figure: Elvis Presley

Favorite Minnesotan: Seann William Scott

Quote: "Don't exist. Live."

Word: Awesome

Vacation Spot: Hawaii

Holiday: Halloween

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Mac or PC? PC

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Paper or Plastic? Paper

Morning Person or Night Person? Night

East Coast vs. West Coast? West

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? Grey Duck