Another mild winter day in Minnesota before cooler air returns

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Tuesday will be a mild January day, with highs near 40 in the Twin Cities.

A brief window of light, mixed precipitation is possible early, mainly northeast of Interstate 94, with only a small chance for a light glaze before temperatures rise above freezing around mid-morning.

Cooler air settles in Tuesday night and Wednesday, with highs dropping back into the teens and low 20s. A few flurries are possible, but impacts should stay limited.

Thursday into Friday, a more organized stretch of light snow arrives. Periods of snow could add between 1 and 4 inches, with higher totals favored northeast of a line from Fargo to Rochester.

Colder air will build in for the weekend.

