Another mild winter day in Minnesota before cooler air returns

Tuesday will be a mild January day, with highs near 40 in the Twin Cities.

A brief window of light, mixed precipitation is possible early, mainly northeast of Interstate 94, with only a small chance for a light glaze before temperatures rise above freezing around mid-morning.

Cooler air settles in Tuesday night and Wednesday, with highs dropping back into the teens and low 20s. A few flurries are possible, but impacts should stay limited.

Thursday into Friday, a more organized stretch of light snow arrives. Periods of snow could add between 1 and 4 inches, with higher totals favored northeast of a line from Fargo to Rochester.

Colder air will build in for the weekend.