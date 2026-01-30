Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Cold, quiet Friday in Twin Cities ahead of late weekend snow

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A few clouds overnight have kept temperatures near zero Friday morning in the Twin Cities. 

Even with some sunshine later, the metro will barely get back into the double digits in the afternoon, with feels-like temps staying below zero all day.

Cold weather advisories are in effect Friday morning for northern Minnesota until 11 a.m. for wind chills as low as minus 35 degrees.

No changes for Saturday with more sunshine, but highs climb a bit higher into the upper 10s.

A clipper brings some light snow Sunday with minor accumulations — 1 to 2 inches — along with highs in the 20s.

Temps look to stay closer to average next week with another chance for snow Tuesday.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue