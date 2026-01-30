Cold, quiet Friday in Twin Cities ahead of late weekend snow

A few clouds overnight have kept temperatures near zero Friday morning in the Twin Cities.

Even with some sunshine later, the metro will barely get back into the double digits in the afternoon, with feels-like temps staying below zero all day.

Cold weather advisories are in effect Friday morning for northern Minnesota until 11 a.m. for wind chills as low as minus 35 degrees.

No changes for Saturday with more sunshine, but highs climb a bit higher into the upper 10s.

A clipper brings some light snow Sunday with minor accumulations — 1 to 2 inches — along with highs in the 20s.

Temps look to stay closer to average next week with another chance for snow Tuesday.