Mild start to week in Twin Cities before colder temps return

The Twin Cities will start the week with a couple of mild days before temperatures start falling again.

Highs will be in the upper 30s on Monday, with sunshine prevalent before clouds increase later on. A weak system could bring in a wintry mix or some rain to the north, but the metro should stay dry.

Tuesday will bring the warmest air of the week, with highs in the lower 40s likely. Expect some more melting of snow.

From midweek on, temperatures start falling. Highs will be back to average or below. Thursday and Friday will bring chances for snow.

Colder Arctic air will get pushed into the region this weekend, potentially causing some very cold days.