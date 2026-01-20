Watch CBS News
Low-impact snow possible Tuesday in Twin Cities as arctic air approaches

Tuesday may bring some light snow to parts of Minnesota, and an arctic chill will take hold in the coming days.

The first round of snow will mainly affect southern Minnesota, adding 1-2 inches in spots. The Twin Cities could see up to half an inch, but any snowfall should be low impact and would arrive later in the day. Expect highs in the lower teens.

Wednesday will bring another round of snow spreading across Minnesota and Wisconsin. It's likely to arrive after the morning commute and wrap up before folks head home for the day. Another inch or two is possible.

Arctic air will move in Thursday night into Saturday, with lows in the 20s below zero and wind chills near 40 below.

Sunday will bring a slight warm-up, but temperatures will stay below normal through next week.

