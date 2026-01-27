Breezy morning on Tuesday in Twin Cities as highs stall in the single digits

The cold, quiet pattern continues Tuesday in Minnesota.

It'll be a breezy morning, with highs in the single digits. The rest of the week looks very similar, with plenty of sunshine, but cold temperatures.

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible over the weekend, but it doesn't look impactful at this point.

Temperatures will begin a slow rebound late in the weekend into early next week as highs trend closer to normal.