Breezy morning on Tuesday in Twin Cities as highs stall in the single digits

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

The cold, quiet pattern continues Tuesday in Minnesota.

It'll be a breezy morning, with highs in the single digits. The rest of the week looks very similar, with plenty of sunshine, but cold temperatures.

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible over the weekend, but it doesn't look impactful at this point.

Temperatures will begin a slow rebound late in the weekend into early next week as highs trend closer to normal.

