Cold snap settles in Wednesday, light snow likely later in week

A sharp cooldown will take hold in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Gusty northwest winds will linger early, making it feel colder than the numbers. Sunshine will help a bit, but highs will stay stuck in the teens.

Periods of light snow will move through in waves on Thursday and Friday. Most spots will pick up 1 to 3 inches, with higher totals favored across western Wisconsin. Travel could be tricky at times, especially during active snow bursts. Winds will stay noticeable, and when snow is falling, brief, blowing snow could reduce visibility, mainly east of Interstate 35.

Cold weather will stick around through the weekend, with highs in the teens or single digits. A few flurries are possible, but the cold will be more impactful.