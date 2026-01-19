Watch CBS News
Cold weather advisory in place in Minnesota amid single-digit highs, wind chills below zero

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Bitter cold will dominate in Minnesota on Monday as highs stay in the single digits.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for virtually the entire state until noon, with wind chills between 25 and 35 below zero expected.

Tuesday will still be cold, but winds will ease and temperatures will inch closer to seasonal levels late in the day.

Wednesday will provide a short break, with near-normal January temperatures expected and a low-end chance for light snow.

Late in the week, the Arctic air reloads. Highs on Friday could be below zero.

