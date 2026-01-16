Watch CBS News
Frigid air in place for Minnesota all weekend, with light snow expected Sunday

By
Chris Shaffer
Chris Shaffer
Chief Meteorologist
Chris Shaffer was raised in Stillwater, Minnesota and left our great state for four years to attend the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where he earned degrees in Meteorology and Mass Communications.
Read Full Bio
Chris Shaffer,
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso,
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Cold is the theme of the weekend, with light snow possible Sunday. 

Saturday will feature a high temperature in the Twin Cities of around 10 degrees, though it will feel like 10 below zero due to windy conditions (up to 30 mph) throughout the day.

wind-chill-forecast.png
WCCO

More light snow could drop in Minnesota on Sunday as a fast-moving system rolls through. An inch or two of accumulation is possible for the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota. 

ecmwf-snow-state.png
WCCO

Temperatures will be below zero a few times in the next few days, with Monday looking the coldest. The Twin Cities could see 20 to 25 below zero wind chills, with northern Minnesota pushing into 40 below zero. 

Below-average temperatures continue into next week, and possibly see light snow on Tuesday.

