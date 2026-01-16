Frigid air in place for Minnesota all weekend, with light snow expected Sunday

Cold is the theme of the weekend, with light snow possible Sunday.

Saturday will feature a high temperature in the Twin Cities of around 10 degrees, though it will feel like 10 below zero due to windy conditions (up to 30 mph) throughout the day.

More light snow could drop in Minnesota on Sunday as a fast-moving system rolls through. An inch or two of accumulation is possible for the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota.

Temperatures will be below zero a few times in the next few days, with Monday looking the coldest. The Twin Cities could see 20 to 25 below zero wind chills, with northern Minnesota pushing into 40 below zero.

Below-average temperatures continue into next week, and possibly see light snow on Tuesday.