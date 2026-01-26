Dangerously cold start to work week in Twin Cities, with warm-up days away

Monday will start out dangerously cold in Minnesota.

A cold weather advisory is in place through 11 a.m. for most of the state, including the Twin Cities. Wind chills dropped into the double digits below zero overnight, and metro residents are waking up to subzero temperatures, as well.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect due to the cold, and some schools have announced cancellations or delays.

Highs will eventually climb into the teens on Monday.

Temperatures will cool slightly for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — expect single-digit highs. Then, a gradual warm-up begins that could bring highs into the 20s by the end of the weekend.