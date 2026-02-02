Watch CBS News
Slightly cooler start to work week in Minnesota, then a mild stretch arrives

Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Cooler air returns Monday in the Twin Cities, with highs in the teens and dry, calm weather.

A weak clipper may brush southwestern Minnesota Monday evening with a few flakes, but most areas will stay dry with little or no accumulation.

Tuesday's temperatures will be similar.

Highs will trend milder mid to late week, with some spots pushing toward 40 degrees by Thursday.

Additional weak clippers will pass through later in the week, favoring northern Minnesota into Wisconsin with only minor snow chances.

