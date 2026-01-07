Early fog precedes warm-up on Wednesday in Twin Cities

Wednesday will bring early fog and a warm-up to parts of Minnesota.

Fog and freezing fog will develop across eastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, with a few slick spots possible on untreated roads.

Temperatures will climb above freezing, with highs in the low 40s possible in southwestern Minnesota if clouds thin out.

Persistent low clouds may limit warming elsewhere and keep visibility reduced at times through Wednesday night.

A passing storm arriving Thursday into Friday should stay mostly southeast, but parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin could see light snow or a brief mix.

Another system Friday night into Saturday may bring light snow, mainly south and east, with dry and milder weather returning early next week.