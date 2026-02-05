Watch CBS News
Thursday kicks off mild stretch in the Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Above-average temperatures continue Thursday in the Twin Cities, with the several days above freezing.

Thursday's high is around 37 degrees. There's a slight chance of light precipitation into the early morning, mainly in eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Impacts will be minimal.  

WCCO

There's another low-end chance for light precipitation early Friday in the same areas.

It will be cooler Saturday, then warming back into the 40s late weekend into early next week.

