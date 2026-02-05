Thursday kicks off mild stretch in the Twin Cities

Above-average temperatures continue Thursday in the Twin Cities, with the several days above freezing.

Thursday's high is around 37 degrees. There's a slight chance of light precipitation into the early morning, mainly in eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Impacts will be minimal.

WCCO

There's another low-end chance for light precipitation early Friday in the same areas.

It will be cooler Saturday, then warming back into the 40s late weekend into early next week.