Light snow in Twin Cities Wednesday before arctic air pours in

Wednesday will bring light snow to the Twin Cities and other parts of Minnesota before a sharp turn to dangerous cold.

A round of organized, light snow will develop in mid to late morning, mainly affecting areas south of Interstate 94. Spotty showers should hang around for the evening commute. Most spots will see around an inch of accumulation.

WCCO

Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, leading to areas of blowing snow, especially across western and southern Minnesota.

As the snow tapers off, arctic air will pour in behind it. Bitter cold will settle in Thursday night through Saturday. NEXT Weather Alerts are in place for Friday and Saturday, and the National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold watch.

Wind chills could drop to around 45 below zero Friday morning. It will remain cold through the weekend, with positive numbers returning on Sunday.