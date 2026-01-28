Coldest days of the week yet to come in Minnesota, but warm-up looms beyond

Deep winter cold holds on in Minnesota on Wednesday, but a slow turn to warmer weather is ahead.

Wednesday will be cold and quiet, with plenty of clouds at times, highs in the single digits and a sharp bite to the air, especially early.

Thursday and Friday will mark the coldest stretch of the week. Mornings will be well below zero, with wind chills dipping into the 20s below zero at times.

The weekend will still be cold, but not as harsh. Temperatures will start to slowly climb, and a weak system could bring a light dusting of snow.

Early next week, we'll see a noticeable warm-up, with highs returning to the teens and 20s. There will be occasional light snow chances.