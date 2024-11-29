Chilly temperatures for Black Friday shoppers

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Nov. 29, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite forecasted sunshine, Black Friday shoppers should bundle up with high temperatures in the teens across Minnesota.

Light snow flurries will taper off early this morning as clouds gradually clear.

Wind chills will be below zero across most of the state for most of the morning, with the Twin Cities metro area reaching slightly above zero.

Some areas will see wind chills reach the single digits in the afternoon.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend, with temperatures running around 15 degrees below average. Winds will let up slightly, but temperatures will still feel like the single digits.

A small piece of energy may bring some light snow showers on Tuesday, but timing and placement are still unknown. The system should help temperatures warm closer to 30 by Wednesday.