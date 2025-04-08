Video shows 2023 DWI arrest of Minnesota grad student detained by ICE

A University of Minnesota graduate student detained by federal immigration agents repeatedly expressed concerns about his DWI arrest impacting his legal status, dashcam video of the 2023 incident shows.

Dogukan Gunaydin, a 28-year-old Turkish citizen, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement while he was walking to class from his St. Paul home late last month, according to the university.

The Department of Homeland Security told WCCO Gunaydin was arrested after his visa was revoked because of a DWI in 2023. But Gunaydin's lawyer provided records that show the visa was revoked several hours after his arrest two years later, so she says he was detained while having lawful student status.

2023 arrest footage: "I just don't want this to be the reason I go back"

On Tuesday, WCCO obtained dashcam footage of the 2023 arrest from Minneapolis police following a records request. It shows Gunaydin being put in the back of the squad vehicle after he failed a breathalyzer test, according to police.

"You blew almost three times over the limit," the officer can be heard saying.

Gunaydin said multiple times he wanted to cooperate as best he could and expressed concern about his immigration status being affected by the arrest.

"I just want to make sure in an absolute way that this won't impact my legal presence in this country," Gunaydin said.

The police officer can be heard telling Gunaydin, "I don't see this impacting your legal standing in the United States," adding later that the "judge is probably not going to kick you out of the country."

"I should not have done this," Gunaydin said. "I just don't want this to be the reason that I go back to the third-world country that I just f****** die from a terrorist organization."

In a March 2024 petition to enter a guilty plea in the DWI, signed by Gunaydin, it states in part: "I understand that if I am not a citizen of the United States, my plea of guilty may result in deportation, exclusion from admission to the United States, or denial of naturalization as a United States citizen."

Gunaydin now faces new federal charges

Following his detainment by ICE in March of this year, Gunaydin filed a petition for his release, which prompted a federal judge to order the Trump administration and local officials to explain the reason for his detainment. The government filed for an extension, which the judge then denied. Several other documents have been filed with the court, including a response to the original order, but WCCO has not yet viewed those filings.

Federal prosecutors later charged Gunaydin with being a public safety and national security threat, according to court proceedings. WCCO has not independently obtained the new charges.

A bond hearing, during which Gunaydin and others may testify, is scheduled for Friday. He remains in custody at Sherburne County Jail.

Gunaydin was working toward his MBA at the Carlson School of Management.

Last week, a Minnesota State University-Mankato student was also detained by ICE. The university's president says five other students had their visas revoked and will need to leave the country within 60 days.

, and contributed to this report.