Minnesota grad student detained by ICE faces new charges, appears in court

A Minnesota grad student detained by federal immigration agents last month remains in custody after a brief court appearance Tuesday morning, during which it was revealed he faces new federal charges.

Dogukan Gunaydin, a Turkish citizen studying at the University of Minnesota, appeared virtually from the Sherburne County Jail. Federal prosecutors on Monday accused him of being a public safety and national security threat, according to court proceedings. A bond hearing, during which Gunaydin and others may testify, is scheduled for Friday.

WCCO has not independently obtained the new charges.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials detained 28-year-old Gunaydin while he was on his way to class on March 27, according to the school.

Gunaydin filed a petition for his release, which prompted a federal judge to order the Trump administration and local officials to explain the reason for his detainment. The government filed for an extension, which the judge then denied. Several other documents have been filed with the court, including a response to the original order, but WCCO has not yet viewed those filings.

The Department of Homeland Security previously told WCCO Gunaydin was arrested after his visa was revoked because of a 2023 DWI. But Gunaydin's lawyer provided records that show the visa was revoked several hours after the arrest.

ICE has not responded to questions about Gunaydin's arrest.

The detainment sparked protests at the school, which said it had no advance knowledge of the ICE activity and gave no information to federal officials before the arrest.

ICE also recently detained a Minnesota State University-Mankato student, and five others studying at the school have had their visas revoked, according to President Edward Inch.