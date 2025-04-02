University of Minnesota student fights for release after being detained by ICE for DUI in 2023

A University of Minnesota student is fighting for his release after immigration agents swept him off the street.

Dogukan Gunaydin, 28, is a Turkish citizen studying toward his MBA at the Carlson School of Management.

"He seemed like a good person," said Kevin Schally, Gunaydin's neighbor. "No issues. He's got a dog in there that he seemed to take care of."

Gunaydin has been gone from his St. Paul home since last week, when ICE officials detained him on his way to class.

"Now my concern is for the dog," Schally said. "I didn't realize he had been gone this long. The dog has barked at the door the last couple days and I didn't realize it was like this, but someone's got to get in and deal with that dog."

A maintenance worker for the building management company was working on getting in the apartment Tuesday to care for the dog.

Gunaydin remains in the Sherburne County Jail.

His lawyer's petitioning for an immediate release, saying Gunaydin has been held at least four days without being given charging documents, which would be unconstitutional.

The Department of Homeland Security told WCCO Gunaydin was arrested after his visa was revoked because of a DWI in 2023.

But Gunaydin's lawyer provided records that show the visa was revoked several hours after the arrest, so she says he was detained while having lawful student status.

David Wilson, an attorney not involved with the case, says immigration law does not consider DWI a deportable offense either.

"The law, as it is today, requires that the student get notice that [immigration officials are] trying to revoke his visa for a DWI, for example," said Wilson. "This is a massive expansion of what they think their authority is, but there's no law to support it. They're just making it up as they go."

In his petition for release, Gunaydin's lawyer says he was told he'll have an immigration hearing next week, but there is no documentation of it.

ICE didn't immediately respond to questions about Gunaydin's case.